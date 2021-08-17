Sentiero Dei Principi Premiere New Song "Rinascono le tamerici" From Upcoming Debut Album "Lustmord"
Bari, Italy-based black metal unit Sentiero Dei Principi premiere a new song entitled “Rinascono le tamerici”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Lustmord". A October 1st release date has been set for the effort by Esercito della Chiesa Dorata.
Check out now "Rinascono le tamerici" below.
