Upon A Burning Body Premiere New Music Video “Extermination”
Upon A Burning Body premiere a new official music video for their track “Extermination” from the band's 2020 EP “Built From War“. In other new the group were forced to cancel their August tour earlier this month, as a result of a COVID-19 breakout within their camp.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Atra Haeresis Premiere New Song & Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Sentiero Dei Principi Premiere New Song
0 Comments on "Upon A Burning Body Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.