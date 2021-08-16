Atra Haeresis Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Man Through Epochs" From Upcoming New Album "Pretium"

International blackened death metal band Atra Haeresis premiere a new song and lyric video “Man Through Epochs”, taken from their upcoming new album "Pretium", which will be out in stores August 28th via Satanath Records (Russia), Kryrart Records (Germany), Death Portal Studio (USA).

Check out now "Man Through Epochs" below.