Monument Of Misanthropy Premiere New Track "Exceptionally Sadistic" From Upcoming New Album "Unterweger" - Pre-Orders Up Now

Multinational brutal death metal sickos of Monument Of Misanthropy have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their brutal new track "Exceptionally Sadistic", taken from their impending new album "Unterweger", which will be released by Transcending Obscurity Records November 12th, 2021.

Check out now "Exceptionally Sadistic" streaming via Bandcamp below.

Pre-orders for the album and the brand new killer merch are up as of today HERE.

and much more here : "Unterweger"-Merch



Says the band new label home:

"Pre-orders for the fearsome new record of the brutal death metal band Monument Of Misanthropy are up now! Two of the songs are streaming currently with more about to be unleashed!

Like a raging juggernaut in motion, MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY are simply unstoppable and are here to decimate everything in their path. Armed with a new lineup which includes two new guitarists including one of DE PROFUNDIS fame, a new bassist, and the drummer of PUTRIDITY, their sound is more powerful and well-rounded than ever before. Despite being incredibly heavy, there is more to their music than the body would suggest - the songwriting is intricate and layered, with there being several patterns that would belie the sheer heft of their music. The vocal performance too is among the best in the style - Georg, in addition to having a terrifying voice and an insane range, delivers in a rapid-fire method that is downright intimidating. It all coalesces together perfectly and elevates them above the expected stylistic confines of brutal death metal as a genre, while meeting every requirement and surpassing them too with aplomb. This is brutal death metal that's not only devastatingly heavy, fast and crushing, but also has songwriting that attempts to transcend the brutality and keep things interesting, varied and engaging throughout. With 'Unterweger' being a concept album based on the shocking life of the transatlantic serial killer Jack Unterweger, it's all the more effective as the band's able to convey the horror in their own palpable, hard-hitting and memorable manner."

For fans of - SUFFOCATION, GORGASM, DEFEATED SANITY, BENIGHTED, ABORTED, DEPRAVITY, DEEDS OF FLESH

"UNTERWEGER" playlist:

01 The Mysterious Hollywood Hat-trick (feat. Julien Truchan of BENIGHTED)

02 The Strangulation Of Silvia Zagler (Intro)

03 Tales From The Vienna Woods

04 Exceptionally Sadistic

05 A Man With A Special Qualification

06 Demon Of Graz

07 The Strangulation Of Blanka Bockova (Intro)

08 Midnight (Wenceslas Square, Prague)

09 Miami Vice - Miami Gold (feat. Sven De Caluwé of ABORTED)

10 The Legacy Of A Malignant Narcissist

11 A Cleansing Storm (Outro)

12 Fall From Grace (Morbid Angel Cover)



Produced by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio) & Monument Of Misanthropy

Drums Recorded by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio), Seeheim, Germany, August 2020

Guitars & Bass Recorded by Sebastian Lanz, Salzburg, Austria, June 2020

Vocals Recorded by Norbert Leitner, Vienna, Austria, June 2020



Engineered, Mixed & Mastered by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner (Kohlekeller Studio) & Monument Of Misanthropy, September 2020



Monument Of Misanthropy are:

Vocals – George "Misanthrope" Wilfinger (ex-Miasma, Raising The Veil, Reason Of Sin, etc.)

Guitars – Shoi Sen (De Profundis)

Guitars – Joe Gatsch (Scävenger, Tentoria)

Bass – Sam Terrak (Mindwake, The Malum Process)

Drums – Cedric Malebolgia (Putridity)