Feretral Premiere New Music Video For "Sewer Metal" From New Album "The Temple Ov Feretral"
Feretral premiere a new music video for “Sewer Metal”, taken from their new album "The Temple Ov Feretral". The effort was digitally released in June 2021, and Murder Records will have it out in stores on tape on September 13th.
