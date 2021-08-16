Fiat Nox Premiere New Song "Amok Hymn" From Upcoming New EP "In Contemptuous Defiance"

German black metal band Fiat Nox premiere a new song entitled “Amok Hymn”, taken from their upcoming new EP "In Contemptuous Defiance". The efort will be released by Personal Records on October 1st.

Check out now "Amok Hymn" below.