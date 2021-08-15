Peeling Flesh Premiere New Song "Slamaholics " From Upcoming New EP "Slamaholics Mixtape"

Slam outfit Peeling Flesh premiere a new song titled “Slamaholics”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Slamaholics Mixtape", which will be out in stores August 28, 2021 via Vile Tapes Records.

The track features Ben and Barney from Pintglass.