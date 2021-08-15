Zornheym Premiere New Song & Music Video "Keep The Devil Away" From Upcoming New Album "The Zornheim Sleep Experiment"
Symphonic death metal band Zornheym premiere a new song entitled “Keep The Devil Away”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Zornheim Sleep Experiment". The new full-length is set for release on October 22nd by Noble Demon.
