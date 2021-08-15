Shadecrown Premiere New Song "Slivers" From Upcoming New Album "Solitarian"
Finnish melodic death/doom band Shadecrown premiere a new song entitled “Slivers”, taken from their upcoming new album "Solitarian". The rceord will be released on September 17th by Inverse Records.
Check out now "Slivers" below.
