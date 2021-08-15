Sun Of The Suns Premiere New Song & Music Video "Tiit" From Upcoming New Album
Italy's Sun Of The Suns premiere a new song and music video “Tiit”, taken from their upcoming new album of the same name, due out on August 20 via Scarlet Records.
Check out now "Tiit" below.
