Live Concert Report: 2021 Josefstadt (Day Two) Czech

Band Photo: Hypocrisy (?)

Day two of Josefstadt has ended. Before we get into some photos from the day, I wanted to touch on a couple of issues from my day one report.

By late afternoon on day two, there were no signs that fire had ravaged part of the food area on day one. New tents were in place, new signage, new cooking equipment, and everything was back to normal. I’m not sure how such a quick renewal can take place, but someone made it happen.

The sound/lighting booth that I mentioned as being a viewing obstruction on day one was moved back quite a bit for day two. There were still hundreds of people with little or no view behind it during the Marduk and Hypocrisy sets though.

Now for some day two photos.

Mean Messiah

Laura Guldemond of Burning Witches

Truchło Strzygi

I felt like Truchło Strzygi had the best performance of the day—very lively and entertaining. Smiles from ear to ear all across the audience.

Kids get in free!

Dordeduh panorama on the Octagon stage

The above photo was taken from the previously mentioned bar area that serves as a balcony of sorts for the Octagon stage. Best view in the house, but, unfortunately, only 15 or so people can fit.

Marduk





Ad Nauseam

Hypocrisy

The day three update won’t happen for a few days, as I will be too busy traveling, but it will happen. I promise. I’m really looking forward to Azarath and Mgla today.

More photos (and I mean dozens more) will eventually be posted here.