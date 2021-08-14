"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Earth Groans Premiere New Single “Drink” From Upcoming EP “The Body”

posted Aug 14, 2021 at 3:10 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Earth Groans premiere the single “Drink” from their impending new EP “The Body“. Solid State Records have scheduled a September 03rd release date for that effort.

Tells frontman Jeremy Schaeffer:

“We all just endured a trying season, and I think I can speak for most everyone when I say the main thing we missed over COVID was community. Yes, missing movies and going out for dinner was a bummer but we were isolated from our family, friends, churches, social, and music communities. It’s a fresh breath of air to return to our communities, our ‘bodies.’ I think we all realized just how much we need each other over the last year-and-a-half. I’m so thankful this season is coming to a close — a life turned bitter will be made sweet again.”

“The Body” track listing:

01 – “Believe”
02 – “Drink”
03 – “Eat”
04 – “Remember”
05 – “Take”

