Cadaver Premiere New Music Video “Feed The Pigs” - Massacre Singer Kam Lee Guests

Cadaver premiere a new official music video for “Feed The Pigs” from their latest album, 2020’s “Edder & Bile“. Massacre frontman Kam Lee guests on this particular song.

Cadaver‘s multi-instrumentalist frontman Anders Odden commented:

“The first song Dirk Verbeuren and I wrote as we resurrected Cadaver back in 2016 was ‘Feed The Pigs‘. At the time, I was looking for a singer and as the song pays tribute to the Florida scene (the 80s and early 90s) Kam Lee from Death and Massacre was on my shortlist to fill the role.

When he got the demo he got super inspired and wrote all the rest of the lyrics and recorded a demo within 24 hours. We were blown away and kept this original idea when we recorded the album in 2019. As the pandemic destroyed all interactions with social distancing, we thought of making a video that reflects our time.

All of us have done several COVID-19 collaborations where musicians jam across their bands and film themselves. This video is a tribute to the post-apocalyptic world we live in, enjoy.”