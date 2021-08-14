War Of Ages Premiere New Song "Sleight Of Hand" From Upcoming New EP "Rhema"

October 29th has been scheduled as the release date for War Of Ages‘ upcoming EP, “Rhema” through Facedown Records. A new advance track from the outing titled “Sleight Of Hand” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below.





“Rhema” track listing:

01 – “Sleight Of Hand”

02 – “Pyrite”

03 – “Unspoken”

04 – “No Altars”