Running Wild Releases New Lyric Video "Diamonds & Pearls"
Running Wild have released a new digital single and lyric video for the track "Diamonds & Pearls". The song is taken from the band's forthcoming studio album, "Blood On Blood." Watch the clip below.
Returning to the prophecy theme, you don't have to be a prophet to be able to anticipate the gleam in the eyes of all Running Wild fans. There can be no doubt about it: "Blood On Blood" presents Running Wild at their best!
"Blood On Blood" will be released on October 29 via SPV/Steamhammer in the following configurations:
- DigiPak incl. poster
- 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, blue vinyl, printed inner sleeves
- Download / Streaming
