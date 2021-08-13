"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Running Wild Releases New Lyric Video "Diamonds & Pearls"

posted Aug 13, 2021 at 12:31 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Running Wild have released a new digital single and lyric video for the track "Diamonds & Pearls". The song is taken from the band's forthcoming studio album, "Blood On Blood." Watch the clip below.

Returning to the prophecy theme, you don't have to be a prophet to be able to anticipate the gleam in the eyes of all Running Wild fans. There can be no doubt about it: "Blood On Blood" presents Running Wild at their best!

"Blood On Blood" will be released on October 29 via SPV/Steamhammer in the following configurations:

- DigiPak incl. poster
- 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, blue vinyl, printed inner sleeves
- Download / Streaming

