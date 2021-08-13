Carcass Posts Animated Music Video "Dance of Ixtab (Psychopomp & Circumstance March No. 1 In B)" Online
British extreme metal legends Carcass has released an animated video created by Costin Chioreanu (Opeth, Napalm Death) for a new single, "Dance of Ixtab (Psychopomp & Circumstance March No. 1 In B)," from their massively anticipated 7th studio album, "Torn Arteries," out on September 17th via Nuclear Blast Records.
Carcass' founding vocalist/bassist Jeff Walker describes the track:
"The song is a foot stomping festival anthem that will go unheard in an empty, vacuous, post covid world “stadium", where used Lateral Flow Tests blow around as litter in the breeze."
Watch the video at Rolling Stone or below.
