Dream Theater Premiere New Single “The Alien”
Dream Theater‘s new advance track “The Alien” has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify below. It’s the first proper taste of their upcoming new studio full-length “A View From The Top Of The World“. The album is scheduled for an October 22nd release date.
