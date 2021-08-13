Crown The Empire Premiere New Music Video “In Another Life” - Spiritbox Frontwoman Courtney LaPlante Guests
Crown The Empire‘s new track “In Another Life” has premiered via YouTube with an accompanying music video streaming below. The single features a guest appearance of Spiritbox singer Courtney LaPlante.
