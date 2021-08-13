Black Veil Brides Premiere New Music Video “Torch”

Black Veil Brides conclude their ‘Blackbird‘ video series with the below music video for their latest advance track “Torch“, taken from their upcoming record, “The Phantom Tomorrow“, October 29th. The group's singer Andy Biersack himself helmed the video shoot.

Black Veil Brides will go on the below tour with In This Moment, DED and Raven Black next month:

09/17 Lincoln, NE – Centennial Mall & M Street

09/18 Springfield, MO – Shrine Mosque

09/19 Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

09/20 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

09/22 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

09/24 Lubbock, TX – Lone Star Amphitheater

09/25 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

09/27 Denver, CO – Mission Theatre

09/29 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

09/30 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

10/02 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

10/03 San Francisco, CA – Warfield

10/05 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

10/07 Casper, WY – Casper Events Center

10/08 Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena

10/10 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

10/12 Boise, ID – Revolution Center

10/13 Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom

10/14 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

10/16 Reno, NV – Grand Theatre

10/19 Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre

10/20 St. Louis, MO – The Factory @ The District

10/22 Hammond, IN – Horseshoe Hammond

10/23 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

10/24 Minneapolis, MN – Myth Live

10/26 Green Bay, WI – Resch Expo

10/27 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

10/29 Louisville, KY – Palace Theatre

10/30 Columbus, OH – Express Live

10/31 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

11/02 Cleveland, OH – Agora

11/03 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

11/05 Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater

11/06 Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theatre

11/07 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

11/09 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

11/10 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

11/12 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

11/13 Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s

11/14 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music

11/16 Richmond, VA – The National

11/17 Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall

11/19 Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Casino

11/20 Lake Buena Vista, CA – House of Blues

11/21 Atlanta Georgia – The Tabernacle