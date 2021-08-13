Black Veil Brides Premiere New Music Video “Torch”
Black Veil Brides conclude their ‘Blackbird‘ video series with the below music video for their latest advance track “Torch“, taken from their upcoming record, “The Phantom Tomorrow“, October 29th. The group's singer Andy Biersack himself helmed the video shoot.
Black Veil Brides will go on the below tour with In This Moment, DED and Raven Black next month:
09/17 Lincoln, NE – Centennial Mall & M Street
09/18 Springfield, MO – Shrine Mosque
09/19 Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom
09/20 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
09/22 San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre
09/24 Lubbock, TX – Lone Star Amphitheater
09/25 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
09/27 Denver, CO – Mission Theatre
09/29 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
09/30 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
10/02 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
10/03 San Francisco, CA – Warfield
10/05 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
10/07 Casper, WY – Casper Events Center
10/08 Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena
10/10 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
10/12 Boise, ID – Revolution Center
10/13 Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom
10/14 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
10/16 Reno, NV – Grand Theatre
10/19 Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre
10/20 St. Louis, MO – The Factory @ The District
10/22 Hammond, IN – Horseshoe Hammond
10/23 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
10/24 Minneapolis, MN – Myth Live
10/26 Green Bay, WI – Resch Expo
10/27 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
10/29 Louisville, KY – Palace Theatre
10/30 Columbus, OH – Express Live
10/31 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
11/02 Cleveland, OH – Agora
11/03 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
11/05 Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theater
11/06 Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theatre
11/07 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
11/09 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
11/10 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
11/12 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
11/13 Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s
11/14 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music
11/16 Richmond, VA – The National
11/17 Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall
11/19 Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Casino
11/20 Lake Buena Vista, CA – House of Blues
11/21 Atlanta Georgia – The Tabernacle
