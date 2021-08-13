Volumes Premiere New Music Video “Get Enough”
Volumes premiere a new music video for their latest single “Get Enough“, streaming via YouTube below.
Comment Volumes:
“‘Get Enough‘ is about the point in someone’s life where everything eventually is for personal gain. Things can get very isolating and lonely when someone is knowingly going out of their way to use and deceive something or someone for self-benefit. The song is essentially having that conversation with yourself — a nice hard look in the mirror. In general, we feel like now more than ever with as instantly gratifying as life can be, it’s more important to always look at the bigger picture and take a breather. This song speaks to that narrative.”
“This song is a step out of the realm Volumes has existed in for a long time. It’s showcasing another side of the band that has been percolating for quite some time. Introducing a new sonic direction was something crucial on our minds for this album and we couldn’t be more excited with the outcome. We are looking forward to playing this one live.”
The band will be out touring with Varials, UnityTX and Kingsmen this fall:
10/19 Mesa, AZ – Nile Basement
10/20 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad
10/22 Dallas, TX – Club Dada
10/23 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
10/24 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
10/26 Birmingham, AL – Zydeco
10/27 Jacksonville, FL – 1904 Music Hall
10/28 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans Music Hall
10/29 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
10/30 Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance
10/31 Reading, PA – Reverb
11/02 Kent, OH – The Outpost
11/03 Fort Wayne, IN – Pierre’s
11/04 Louisville, KY – Diamond Pub Music Hall
11/05 Memphis, TN – Growlers
11/06 Nashville, TN – The End
11/07 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
11/09 Milwaukee, WI – Miramar Theater
11/10 Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze
11/11 Des Moines, IZ – XBK Live
11/12 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge
11/13 Kansas City, KS – Riot Room
11/14 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street
11/16 Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep
11/17 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
11/19 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
11/20 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Unearthing the Metal Underground: Wharflurch
- Next Article:
Black Veil Brides Premiere New Music Video "Torch"
0 Comments on "Volumes Premiere New Music Video 'Get Enough'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.