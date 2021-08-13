Volumes Premiere New Music Video “Get Enough”

Volumes premiere a new music video for their latest single “Get Enough“, streaming via YouTube below.

Comment Volumes:

“‘Get Enough‘ is about the point in someone’s life where everything eventually is for personal gain. Things can get very isolating and lonely when someone is knowingly going out of their way to use and deceive something or someone for self-benefit. The song is essentially having that conversation with yourself — a nice hard look in the mirror. In general, we feel like now more than ever with as instantly gratifying as life can be, it’s more important to always look at the bigger picture and take a breather. This song speaks to that narrative.”

“This song is a step out of the realm Volumes has existed in for a long time. It’s showcasing another side of the band that has been percolating for quite some time. Introducing a new sonic direction was something crucial on our minds for this album and we couldn’t be more excited with the outcome. We are looking forward to playing this one live.”

The band will be out touring with Varials, UnityTX and Kingsmen this fall:

10/19 Mesa, AZ – Nile Basement

10/20 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

10/22 Dallas, TX – Club Dada

10/23 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

10/24 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

10/26 Birmingham, AL – Zydeco

10/27 Jacksonville, FL – 1904 Music Hall

10/28 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans Music Hall

10/29 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

10/30 Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance

10/31 Reading, PA – Reverb

11/02 Kent, OH – The Outpost

11/03 Fort Wayne, IN – Pierre’s

11/04 Louisville, KY – Diamond Pub Music Hall

11/05 Memphis, TN – Growlers

11/06 Nashville, TN – The End

11/07 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

11/09 Milwaukee, WI – Miramar Theater

11/10 Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze

11/11 Des Moines, IZ – XBK Live

11/12 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge

11/13 Kansas City, KS – Riot Room

11/14 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street

11/16 Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

11/17 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

11/19 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

11/20 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction