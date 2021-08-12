Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Florida's psychedelic death-dealers Wharflurch

Two gentlemen who have worked together in the D-beat/death band Hot Graves formed Wharflurch just a couple of years ago, and they already have several demos, EPs and splits to their name. One “MC” handled the instrumentation, while “JM”—who had been a drummer in all of his previous bands—helmed the mic stand. Since its inception, the band has drafted in a live lineup, and the unit is gearing up to release it’s debut full-length. “Psychedelic Realms Ov Hell” will be released on September 3 via Personal Records (CD) and Gurgling Gore (cassette tape). As the album title might suggest, the Floridian band’s first long player is a psychedelic spin on tried and true death metal.

“Psychedelic Realms Ov Hell” is abundant with eerie soundscapes and horror movie-tinged atmospherics aided by subtle synth lines. But as a song like “Celestial Mycelium” demonstrates, the band doesn’t even slightly abandon the true nature of death metal. Sure, they slow things down to a death/doom pace on a song like “Phantasmagorical Fumes,” augmenting their more transcendental inclinations with massive, ethereal passages; but in the same song, they sporadically burst with blasting death metal ferocity. Wharflurch is a band to keep in mind for those death metal fans who are seeking something fresh and adventurous.