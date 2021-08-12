Column
Unearthing the Metal Underground: Florida's psychedelic death-dealers Wharflurch
Two gentlemen who have worked together in the D-beat/death band Hot Graves formed Wharflurch just a couple of years ago, and they already have several demos, EPs and splits to their name. One “MC” handled the instrumentation, while “JM”—who had been a drummer in all of his previous bands—helmed the mic stand. Since its inception, the band has drafted in a live lineup, and the unit is gearing up to release it’s debut full-length. “Psychedelic Realms Ov Hell” will be released on September 3 via Personal Records (CD) and Gurgling Gore (cassette tape). As the album title might suggest, the Floridian band’s first long player is a psychedelic spin on tried and true death metal.
“Psychedelic Realms Ov Hell” is abundant with eerie soundscapes and horror movie-tinged atmospherics aided by subtle synth lines. But as a song like “Celestial Mycelium” demonstrates, the band doesn’t even slightly abandon the true nature of death metal. Sure, they slow things down to a death/doom pace on a song like “Phantasmagorical Fumes,” augmenting their more transcendental inclinations with massive, ethereal passages; but in the same song, they sporadically burst with blasting death metal ferocity. Wharflurch is a band to keep in mind for those death metal fans who are seeking something fresh and adventurous.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
