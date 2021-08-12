Portrait Posts New Music Video "Curtains (The Dumb Supper)" Online
On September 3rd, Portrait will release their new album, "At One With None," via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of "At One with None," a video for the new single, "Curtains (The Dumb Supper)", can be viewed below.
"At One With None" tracklisting:
1. At One with None
2. Curtains (The Dumb Supper)
3. Phantom Fathomer
4. He Who Stands
5. Ashen
6. A Murder of Crows
7. Shadowless
8. The Gallow's Crossing
