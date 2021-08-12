Portrait Posts New Music Video "Curtains (The Dumb Supper)" Online

On September 3rd, Portrait will release their new album, "At One With None," via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of "At One with None," a video for the new single, "Curtains (The Dumb Supper)", can be viewed below.

"At One With None" tracklisting:

1. At One with None

2. Curtains (The Dumb Supper)

3. Phantom Fathomer

4. He Who Stands

5. Ashen

6. A Murder of Crows

7. Shadowless

8. The Gallow's Crossing