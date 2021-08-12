Fornhem Reveals New Album "Stämman från Berget" Details; Posts New Music Video "Uþarba Spa" Online

Fornhem ("Ancient Home)" are now releasing the video single "Uþarba Spa." The track is taken from the Swedish black metal trio's forthcoming album "Stämman från Berget" ("The Voice from the Mountain"), which is slated for release on November 5, 2021. Cover art, tracklist, and further details of this harsh full-length can be viewed below. The video "Uþarba Spa" can be seen below.

The title "Uþarba Spa" derives from a partial transcript of the inscription on the famously large runestone of Björketorp, Sweden. This stunning 4 metre high stone towers over a pre-Viking age grave-field in unique setting aligned with other stones that is thought to form a consecrated area. The debated proto-Norse inscription written in a late version of the Elder Futhark uses the Galdralag metre supposedly associated with Germanic spells. 'Uþarba Spa' probably translates as "I foretell perdition."

Fornhem comments: "The runic inscription on the Björketorp stone constitutes a curse or a threat, which makes it quite unique among this type of monument in Sweden and elsewhere', explains drummer, vocalist, and lyricist Vafthrudner. "My lyrics are written from the perspective of one of the deceased, buried close to the stone, whose spirit warns us mortals not to disturb the slumber of the dead. The title and the lyrics are also a tribute to our former project, Fördärv, which in English means something like 'ruin' or 'devastation'. The word literally appears in these lyrics: 'Jag spår fördärv', which translates as 'I predict ruin'. The past is alive!"

Tracklist

1. Den Längsta Dagen

2. Uþarba Spa

3. Förlist

4. Stämman från Berget

5. Untergang