Interview

Criminal Frontman Anton Reisenegger Discusses New Album, "Sacrificio," Progress On New Brujeria And Lock Up Albums And People Power In Chile

When it comes to South American metal, most people tend to focus on Brazil, which has after all given the world such legendary names as Sepultura, Ratos de Porão, Sarcófago and Korzus. However, when one looks beyond the surface, there are so many bands of note across South America. Some may be drawn to Inquisition of Colombia, or Hermética from Argentica, but for the most part, people will mention Chile's own Pentagram (internationally known as Pentagram Chile) and their founder Anton Reisenegger, who would also go on to form another beloved South American thrash outfit, Criminal, along with guitarist Rodrigo Contreras.

Thirty years on from the inception of Criminal and the band is preparing to mark this milestone with "Sacrificio," their first album in five years, which is already promising to delight long time fans and thrill new ones. Recorded in the capital city of Santiago, the ninth full length output continues the band's signature blend of thrash and death metal, and even features a few grindcore influences, thanks in part to Reisenegger's time over the past decade as a member of grind supergroups Lock Up and Brujeria.

To discover more about "Sacrificio," (set to be released on September 17th through Metal Blade,) the social situations and politics in Chile which helped shaped the tone and outlook of the record, as well as more information on Lock Up's new album, "The Dregs Of Hades" and when the public can expect a new full length album from another beloved project he's involved in, Brujeria. You can check out the interview below.