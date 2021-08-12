Exclusive

Thoughtcrime Premiere Their Take On Muse's "Uprising"

Thoughtcrime have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their take on the Muse track "Uprising". You can ckeck out their version of the song streaming via YouTube for you below.

"We chose to cover "Uprising" by Muse because the lyrics embody everything we are about as a band pretty well. This song was actually the inspiration for us when we wrote "Not Anymore," the first track off of our debut EP. The Muse version is great, but we think we were able to add our own flair to the song and take it to the next level."