Wraith Premiere New Song "Bite Back" From Upcoming New Album "Undo the Chains"
Indiana-based thrash metal outfit Wraith premiere a new song named “Bite Back”, taken from their forthcoming new album "Undo the Chains", which will be out in stores September 24, 2021 via Bandcamp.
"Undo the Chains" track-listing:
1. Undo the Chains
2. Dominator
3. Gate Master
4. Mistress of the Void
5. Cloaked in Black
6. Born to Die
7. Time Wins
8. Gift of Death
9. Disgusting
10. Bite Back
11. Victims for the Sword
12. Terminate
