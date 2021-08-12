Hellbastard Premiere New Music Video "Outsider of the Year"

Hellbastard premiere a new music video for “Outsider of the Year”, a track from their most recent album, "Feral…", which was released in 2015.

Says guitarist/singer Malcolm “Scruff” Lewty:

“Although this song is seven years old, the band had previously attempted to make a video to accompany this track in Northern Ireland in March 2018,” Scruff tells Decibel. “Sadly, the project faltered and never came to full fruition. A year after a pandemic enforced hiatus, the band are back firing on all cylinders, planing for a bright future and proud to be working alongside such an established supporter of the scene as Decibel.

“‘Outsider of the Year’ was made by trading hands-on labor. Most bands have a budget: Our ‘budget’ was £00.00. In return for making a patio for cameraman John ‘Bongo’ Baker, he agreed to film, edit, travel and spend six hours of his life editing the film. In return, Mr. Bongo got a revitalized new garden patio. That’s DIY at its best!

“So, if you’re a promoter reading this, and wish to have Hellbastard play in your country, don’t be afraid to suggest that in return for flights, food, accommodation we can make you a new patio, or sort out your garden! Trade is always better then money-grabbing!”