Misanthur Premiere New Song & Music Video "Black Clouds & No Silver Linings" From Upcoming Debut Album "Ephemeris"

Misanthur premiere a new song and music video “Black Clouds & No Silver Linings”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Ephemeris". The record is set for release by Season of Mist Underground Activists on October 15th.

Check out now "Black Clouds & No Silver Linings" below.





Tells the official promo text:

"Inspired by metal and non-metal genres, MISANTHUR merge trance percussion, earthbreaking bass, crushing guitars and hellish vocals with (post)apocalyptic ambient landscapes and noise to create its own ouvre and paint the stories and scenery of mundane spiritual wasteland.

The band’s debut record ‘Ephemeris’ was written with the aim of capturing the concept of personal degradation, one’s own journey into the deepest corners of consciousness, one’s own weaknesses, fears, and monsters hidden in ego and identity, in the context of the fragility and evanescence nature of human life."