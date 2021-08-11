Benediction Releases New Music Video "Tear Off These Wings"

Today, UK death meal pioneers Benediction are unleashing a new music video for the song "Tear Off These Wings" from their most recent album "Scriptures", which was released on Oct 16th, 2020, through Nuclear Blast. The video was put together & edited by none other than singer Dave Ingram himself.

You can watch the music video for "Tear Off Your Wings" below.