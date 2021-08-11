Benediction Releases New Music Video "Tear Off These Wings"
Today, UK death meal pioneers Benediction are unleashing a new music video for the song "Tear Off These Wings" from their most recent album "Scriptures", which was released on Oct 16th, 2020, through Nuclear Blast. The video was put together & edited by none other than singer Dave Ingram himself.
You can watch the music video for "Tear Off Your Wings" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Benediction Releases New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.