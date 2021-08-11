Gloosh Streaming New Song, "Woodland Waltz," Online
Russian nature-inspired black metal band Gloosh has released a new song online, entitled "Woodland Waltz." The track is from their upcoming album "Sylvan Coven," which is due out October 1, 2021.
"Sylvan Coven" is the followup to the band's EP, "The River," which can be heard in full here.
