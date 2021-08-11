Defleshed And Gutted Premiere New Song "Prophetic Entrails" From New Split Release 'Excruciating Malformations of Abhorrent Descent'
Defleshed And Gutted premiere a new track entitled “Prophetic Entrails”, taken from their new split release with Devour The Unborn, Slamentation, and Inhuman Atrocities. The split is named 'Excruciating Malformations of Abhorrent Descent' and releases globally on August 26th, 2021 via Vicious Instinct Records.
