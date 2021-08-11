Fluisteraars Premiere New Song "Brand woedt in mijn graf" From Upcoming New Album "Gegrepen Door de Geest der Zielsontluiking"

The Netherlands-based atmospheric black metal entity Fluisteraars premiere a new song titled “Brand woedt in mijn graf”, taken from their upcoming new album "Gegrepen Door de Geest der Zielsontluiking", set for release on August 27th by Eisenwald.

Check out now "Brand woedt in mijn graf" below.