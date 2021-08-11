Æpoch Premiere New Song "Amnesia" From Upcoming New EP "Hiraeth"

The Ontario progressive death metal band Æpoch premiere a new song entitled “Amnesia”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Hiraeth". The track include a guest contribution by Alustrium vocalist Jerry Martin, with the EP being shceduled to drop on September 10th via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Amnesia" below.

Explain the band:

“Hiraeth is a concept EP about a character who has awoken in a post apocalyptic type environment with no memory of who he is or how he got there. He begins to wander in the desolate wasteland desert for days without any food or clean water. His body and mind grow weak from malnutrition and he begins to hallucinate. He eventually stumbles upon what appears to be fertile land. He sees a looming and eerie silhouette of some sort of decrepit totem. He becomes fixated on the monument.

“As he approaches, he gazes upon its carved trunk he notices the foul smell from all around him. This is the smell of the decaying flesh of those who walked this path before him, their minds consumed by the demonic spirit of the monolith. This creature, we call ‘The god of rot’ in the songs and the god of rot infects the mind of its victims, enthralling them to its will. The god of rot feeds off of the life source of its victims by having them sacrifice themselves once they are fully enthralled in a way similar to seppuku (Japanese samurai ritual suicide) and dress its limbs in their innards before they expire. The cover art depicts our protagonist approaching the god of rot.”