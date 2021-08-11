Foreign Pain (Ex-The Ghost Inside) Premiere New Single “Knell”

Foreign Pain - featuring former The Ghost Inside guitarist/vocalist Aaron Brooks - premiere a new single called “Knell“ streaming via YouTube for you below. It’s the second advance track to arrive from the band’s impending debut full-length “Death Of Divinity“, out in stores on September 03rd through Good Fight Music.

Comments frontman Andrew Doyle:

“A lot of the themes on this record center around addiction, loss, depression, and this song is no exception to that. In the middle of writing this record I almost lost one of my favorite humans on this earth to an attempted suicide. This person has struggled with mental disorders, addiction, and trauma for years, and this attempt shattered me.

Most of the record is me picking up the pieces and trying to make sense of things, and cope with the guilt of feeling like enough is never enough. Musically, ‘Knell‘ takes the listener on arguably the largest journey of any song on the record. Pushing the boundaries of genre is something that we as a band have strived for from the beginning of writing this LP. This track represents that ambition at its best.”