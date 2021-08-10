Heavy Temple Announces August US Tour Dates

Pennsylvania's psychedelic doomsters Heavy Temple have announced the first 2021 US tour dates in support of their acclaimed debut album "Lupi Amoris". Please see below for a complete list of shows.

Heavy Temple comment: "We were fortunate enough to be able to put out an album during a time of much uncertainty, especially regarding live shows, so needless to say we're excited to get back in the van", writes frontwoman High Priestess Nighthawk. "Music, especially for us metalheads, is such a huge part of our lives. The last year and a half has been rough, to say the least, without any shows. We've been practicing the songs from 'Lupi Amoris' this whole time, and we're ready for people to hear them the way we always intended, live and in person, even if we all have to take a few extra precautions to keep ourselves and our fans safe when we get there."

"Lupi Amoris" was released on Friday June 18, 2021. The album can be streamed below, where you can also find a recent interview vocalist High Priestess Nighthawk conducted by Metal Underground.

US tour dates:

26 AUG 2021 Pittsburgh, PA (US) Preserving Underground

27 AUG 2021 Detroit, MI (US) Sanctuary

28 AUG 2021 Columbus, OH (US) Ace of Cups

29 AUG 2021 Harrisonburg, VA (US) The Golden Pony

30 AUG 2021 Columbia, SC (US) Art Bar

31 AUG 2021 Atlanta, GA (US) Boggs & Social

01 SEP 2021 Chattanooga, TN (US) JJ’s Bohemia

03-05 SEP 2021 Cookeville, TN (US) Muddy Roots Music Festival