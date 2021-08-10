Cerebellion Releases New Single, "Until I Can Breathe"

Cerebellion has released a new single, entitled “Until I Can Breathe.” You can stream or purchase the single on multiple platforms now.

"Until I Can Breathe" was co-produced and engineered by Logan Mader (Gojira, Five Finger Death Punch) in Las Vegas, NV. The music video was created by Ian Mora of Smash Standard Cinema. This is the second and last single release ahead of the “Something You Can Say” EP which drops September 21st and is available for pre-order now.