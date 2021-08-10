Nightmarer (The Ocean, Ex-War From A Harlots Mouth, Etc.) Premiere New Single “I: Ekstasis (Baptismal Tomb)”
Nightmarer - featuring current and ex-members of The Ocean, War From A Harlots Mouth etc. - premiere a new single called “I: Ekstasis (Baptismal Tomb)“. In addition to the band's usual lineup, their upcoming new effort "Monolith of Corrosion" features guitarist Keith Merrow (Conquering Dystopia, Alluvial) and bassist Nicholas McMaster (Krallice). "Monolith of Corrosion" will be out on August 27, 2021.
