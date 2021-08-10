"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Kal-El Premiere New Song & Music Video "Mica" From Upcoming New Album "Dark Majesty"

Norwegian doom act Kal-El premiere a new song and music video “Mica”, taken from their upcoming new album "Dark Majesty", which will be out in stores August 27th.


Comments vocalist Captain Ulven:

"It's been quite a journey to get to this point. We've listened to the record back, fully mastered; we've seen the artwork come together, now all we want is for the fans to sink their teeth into it. We're proud of this record. This is something we've forged from interstellar witchcraft and it’s ready to collect your souls."

