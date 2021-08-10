Occulsed Premiere New Track "Lurid Placeless Echoes" From Upcoming Debut Album "Crepitation of Phlegethon"

Atlanta-based death metal band Occulsed premiere a new track titled “Lurid Placeless Echoes”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Crepitation of Phlegethon", which will be released by Everlasting Spew Records on September 17th.

Everlasting Spew is releasing the album on CD and digital formats, with shirts, and correctly recommends it for fans of Incantation, Morpheus Descends, Funebrarum, and Blaspherian. A vinyl edition is projected to be available by early 2022.