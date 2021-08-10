Vela Pulsar Premiere New Lyric Video For "Reverence of Being" From Debut Album "Memoirs of Unbecoming"

Vela Pulsar premiere a new song entitled “Reverence of Being”, taken from their debut record "Memoirs of Unbecoming", out in stores via Bandcamp .

Check out now "Reverence of Being" below.

Explain the band:

"“Reverence Of Being” conveys both a sense of struggle and of overcoming adversity – both physically and within – while being paired with a sense of hope. While not a direct reference, it could be looked at similarly to the Nietzsche quote ‘to live is to suffer, to survive is to find meaning in the suffering,’ and both of those aspects being a part of you and are worth revering. This is shown in the music too, through moments that are both dark and foreboding, and warm and uplifting, leaving you with the conclusion that despite all that’s happening, the only thing you can do is persevere. With the inclusion of orchestrations, acoustic guitar passages, both tribal and blast beat drumming, dark atmospheres, a melodic climax and a soaring ending, Reverence Of Being is a representation of nearly everything that Vela Pulsar embodies as a band."

Credit for the performances is as follows:

Ryan Mueller – Guitars, Vocals, Bass, Lyrics

Samantha Holmes – Guitars, Vocals, Bass, Orchestrations, Lyrics

Cam Mueller – Drums