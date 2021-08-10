The Zenith Passage Premiere New Single & Music Video “Algorithmic Salvation” - Tap Ex-The Faceless Members Derek Rydquist & Brandon Giffin
Band Photo: Cynic (?)
The Zenith Passage premiere their new track “Algorithmic Salvation” which also marks the debut of their new band members, frontman Derek Rydquist (John Frum, ex-The Faceless) and bassist Brandon Giffin (ex-Cynic/The Faceless). You can stream a new official music video for that new single via YouTube below:
