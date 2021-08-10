Employed To Serve Premiere New Music Video “Mark Of The Grave”
An official music video for Employed To Serve‘s latest adavance track “Mark Of The Grave” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. Ryan Mackfall helmed the video production for the single, which is taken from the group’s upcoming new outing “Conquering“. A September 17th release date has been scheduled for that album.
Tells frontwoman Justine Jones:
“With this video we just wanted to have fun. After months of being cooped up inside, we wanted to focus on a project that was more light-hearted. We shot the music video at Miracle Theatre in Cornwall with director Ryan Mackfall.
The theatre was kind enough to give us free reign of their studio and stage costumes. Everything was shot in front of a green screen to maximize the opportunity to have fun with the edit. We then sent over a few notes to VFX artist Nadav Rotem and assistant Jake Potter, as soon as they came back with Sammy doing a solo on a flying, flaming skull, I knew it was going to be my favorite video — it’s wild and we love it.”
Early next year the band will be out on the road w/ Gojira and Alien Weaponry on the below European/UK tour:
01/17 Helsinki, FIN – Helsinki Hall Of Culture
01/19 Oslo, NOR – Sentrum Scene
01/20 Stockholm, SWE – Annexet
01/22 Copenhagen, DEN – Den Gra Hal
01/24 Berlin, GER – Huxleys Neue Welt
01/25 Karlin, CZE – Forum Karlin
01/27 Wroclaw, POL – Center Concert A2
01/28 Krakow, POL – Tauron Arena
01/29 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra
01/31 Zagreb, CRO – Tvornica Kulture
02/02 Wien, AUT – Arena
02/04 Munchen, GER – Neue Theaterfabrik
02/05 Zurich, SWI – Komplex 457
02/06 Milan, ITA – Alcatraz
02/08 Lyon, FRA – Halle Tony Garnier
02/09 Floriac, FRA – Bordeaux Metropole Arena
02/20 Tilburg, NET – Poppodium O13
02/22 Wiesbaden, GER – Kulturzentrum Schlachthof
02/24 Oberhausen, GER – Turbinenhalle
02/26 Paris, FRA – Accor Arena
02/28 Bruxelles, BEL – Forest National
03/01 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal
03/04 London, UK – Alexandra Palace
03/05 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
03/06 Newcastle, UK – Newcastle City Hall
03/08 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
03/10 Belfast, IRE – Ulster Hall
03/11 Dublin, IRE – The National Stadium
03/13 Stretford, UK – O2 Victory Warehouse
03/14 Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Widespread Disease Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
The Zenith Passage Premiere New Single & Video
0 Comments on "Employed To Serve Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.