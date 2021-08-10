Employed To Serve Premiere New Music Video “Mark Of The Grave”

An official music video for Employed To Serve‘s latest adavance track “Mark Of The Grave” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. Ryan Mackfall helmed the video production for the single, which is taken from the group’s upcoming new outing “Conquering“. A September 17th release date has been scheduled for that album.







Tells frontwoman Justine Jones:

“With this video we just wanted to have fun. After months of being cooped up inside, we wanted to focus on a project that was more light-hearted. We shot the music video at Miracle Theatre in Cornwall with director Ryan Mackfall.

The theatre was kind enough to give us free reign of their studio and stage costumes. Everything was shot in front of a green screen to maximize the opportunity to have fun with the edit. We then sent over a few notes to VFX artist Nadav Rotem and assistant Jake Potter, as soon as they came back with Sammy doing a solo on a flying, flaming skull, I knew it was going to be my favorite video — it’s wild and we love it.”

Early next year the band will be out on the road w/ Gojira and Alien Weaponry on the below European/UK tour:

01/17 Helsinki, FIN – Helsinki Hall Of Culture

01/19 Oslo, NOR – Sentrum Scene

01/20 Stockholm, SWE – Annexet

01/22 Copenhagen, DEN – Den Gra Hal

01/24 Berlin, GER – Huxleys Neue Welt

01/25 Karlin, CZE – Forum Karlin

01/27 Wroclaw, POL – Center Concert A2

01/28 Krakow, POL – Tauron Arena

01/29 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra

01/31 Zagreb, CRO – Tvornica Kulture

02/02 Wien, AUT – Arena

02/04 Munchen, GER – Neue Theaterfabrik

02/05 Zurich, SWI – Komplex 457

02/06 Milan, ITA – Alcatraz

02/08 Lyon, FRA – Halle Tony Garnier

02/09 Floriac, FRA – Bordeaux Metropole Arena

02/20 Tilburg, NET – Poppodium O13

02/22 Wiesbaden, GER – Kulturzentrum Schlachthof

02/24 Oberhausen, GER – Turbinenhalle

02/26 Paris, FRA – Accor Arena

02/28 Bruxelles, BEL – Forest National

03/01 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal

03/04 London, UK – Alexandra Palace

03/05 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

03/06 Newcastle, UK – Newcastle City Hall

03/08 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

03/10 Belfast, IRE – Ulster Hall

03/11 Dublin, IRE – The National Stadium

03/13 Stretford, UK – O2 Victory Warehouse

03/14 Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena