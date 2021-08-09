Widespread Disease Premiere New Single "Creator of All"
Paris, France-based blackened deathcore Widespread Disease premiere a new single named “Creator of All”, streaming via YouTube below.
Credits:
Recorded by Widespread Disease and The Flock.
Mixed and Mastered by Florent Salfati at Homeless Records.
Video by Domrha Art.
