Flesia Premiere New Track "Freiwilliger Insasse" From Upcoming Debut Album "Trost"
Leipzig-based trio Flesia premiere a new track titled “Freiwilliger Insasse”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Trost". The record is set for release on October 1st (vinyl and digital) by Revolvermann Records and Manyiax Records.
"Freiwilliger Insasse was the first ever song we wrote together as what later should become Flesia. The vision of our sound manifests in this song: bass riffs, blasts and terrifying vocals form a noisy wall of sound and this is exactly what we try to create."
