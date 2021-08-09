Katavasia (Varathron, Hail Spirit Noir, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Descending to Acheron" From Upcoming New EP "Invoking the Spirit of Doom"

Greek black metal band Katavasia (Varathron, Hail Spirit Noir, etc.) premiere a new song entitled “Descending to Acheron”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Invoking the Spirit of Doom". The 7'' vinyl will be released by Iron Bonehead Productions on October 1st.

Check out now "Descending to Acheron" streaming for you below.