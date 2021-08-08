Interview

Wormwood Guitarist Tobias Rydsheim Discusses New Album "Arkivet," Armageddon & Art

The end of the world has long been a topic of discussion in metal music. From the early days of Black Sabbath and Judas Priest, to the NWOBHM, thrash, death and beyond, humanity's extinction has been an ever present theme in metal. In the modern world though, the subject is becoming much more prominent as we face global warming, a global plague, fires in the sea and even locust infestations. If anyone is qualified to give any insight into these frightening times, it's metal musicians (and scientists, I guess,) owing to the long study and fascination. At the end of the month, five such musicians from Sweden will release their album, "Arkivet," which may be the most grounded look at the apocalypse yet. So it is, we turn our attention to Wormwood.

Formed in 2014, Wormwood has released one EP and two albums, with a third full length, the aforementioned, "Arkivet" (Swedish for "The Archive") set to be unleashed on August 27th through Black Lodge Records. To find out more about the album, the background, concept, recording, why the record has barely any artwork and much more, we caught up with guitarist Tobias Rydsheim. You can watch the interview in full below.