NecroticGoreBeast Premiere New Single "Grotesque Pathological Anomalies" From Upcoming New Album "Human Deviance Galore"
Quebecois brutal death metal band NecroticGoreBeast premiere a new single entitled “Grotesque Pathological Anomalies”, taken from their upcoming new album "Human Deviance Galore". The record will be released on October 1st, 2021 via Comatose Music.
Check out now "Grotesque Pathological Anomalies" below.
Says the official press release:
"Tearing their way through the brutal death metal underground, NecroticGoreBeast have returned! The second album from the Quebecois war machine, ‘Human Deviance Galore’ will be unveiled by Comatose Music on October 1st and the stunning musical dexterity, inhuman vocal delivery and bone-breaking riffs will leave no doubt as to who is the heaviest band in the goddamn world. Setting new standards for the genre as they execute a scorched earth policy of devastation, nothing will withstand the onslaught of ‘Human Deviance Galore’! In this bloody pit of sick and violent music no one will be left standing... prepare to be violated and destroyed!"
