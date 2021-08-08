Frontierer Premiere New Song "Glacial Plasma" From Upcoming New Album "Oxidized"
Scottish/American technical metal/nois outfit Frontierer premiere a new song entitled “Glacial Plasma”, taken from their upcoming new album "Oxidized", which will be out in stores this October via Bandcamp.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Massacre Premiere New Song "The Innsmouth Strain"
- Next Article:
NecroticGoreBeast Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Frontierer Premiere New Song 'Glacial Plasma'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.