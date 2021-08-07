Blood Red Throne Premiere New Track “Conquered Malevolence”

Blood Red Throne‘s tenth studio release “Imperial Congregation” will be released on October 08th via Nuclear Blast. A new single from it named “Conquered Malevolence” has premiered online streaming below.

The band’s guitarist Daniel Olaisen had the following to say about it:

“‘Conquered Malevolence‘ started with Meathook showing me a cool riff of his. I modified it a bit and it became the opening riff of this kick ass tune. It has some classic death metal riffs and this really tasty solo. Lyrics is about growing your individual strength. Learning not to live for anything else, be it religious, material or simply popularity.”