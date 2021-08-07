Enslaved Premiere New Song & Music Video "Caravans To The Outer Worlds" From Upcoming New EP

A new Enslaved EP titled “Caravans To The Outer Worlds” will sbe released October 01st. You can stream the recently premiered music video for the title track via YouTube below.

Tells the official press release:

‘There is a desert which is very old, very dry, and very dangerous. Few have ever dared to cross it, and fewer have returned. Some say that it is a desert between places, others say that it is a desert between worlds. Those who have crossed it and returned swear that the desert is another world in itself – an astral bridge, which swallows all but the most well-prepared travelers.

Enslaved are such seasoned voyagers. In their last venture, they descended into Utgard, deep in the dark beneath their native Norway. Now, they are preparing to set off again, not down this time, but out. They intend to cross the desert, into it and perhaps beyond it.’

Adds guitarist/singerIvar Bjørnson:

“This is the story that wanted to be told, and this is music that demanded to be heard. Who are we to question that? After Utgard, the path ahead cleared itself – and we followed; past, present and future melted together in an EP that marks one giant leap for us. Into…”

“Caravans To The Outer Worlds” track listing runs as follows:

01 – “Caravans To The Outer Worlds”

02 – “Intermezzo I: Lonnlig – Gudlig.”

03 – “Ruun II – The Epitaph”

04 – “Intermezzo II: The Navigator”